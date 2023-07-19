Scott Zion Baptist Church will hold a historical landmark celebration for its old church and cemetery July 29.

The program scheduled for 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public at the church located at 2579 Galt Mill Road in Madison Heights. A cookout and fun activities will be held following the dedication.

Scott Zion Baptist Church and Cemetery’s assembly is among the largest and oldest African American congregations in Amherst County. Located about six miles northwest of Lynchburg, the Scott Zion community emerged after the Civil War and was composed of African Americans and some Native American people who migrated away from agrarian communities along the James River.

“Seeking better jobs and higher pay in Lynchburg, the people settled in Scott Zion and the surrounding area,” a news release from the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society said. “Since 1872, the Scott Zion Baptist Church property has functioned as the community’s place of worship, education, and social center.

The first known burial in the sprawling Scott Zion cemetery occurred around 1890. In 1942, the congregation erected the current church building and in the late 1960s the frame structure’s original stucco exterior finish was covered in a brick veneer.”

The church received its National Register of Historic Places designation in March 2022. For additional information on the celebration event call (434) 426-6461.