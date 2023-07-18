A seafood boil fundraiser to support the Amherst Dixie Darlings softball state and district championship team on its upcoming trip to the World Series in Fairview, Tennessee is set for July 22.

The seafood boil is 1 to 5 p.m. and orders can be picked in the Amelon Square Plaza shopping behind parking lot behind Wells Fargo. The event is sponsored by the Amherst County Republican Committee and hosted by Bennie’s Seafood.

Pre-orders are preferred but walk-up orders also are available. Orders must be in by Wednesday, July 19. Call or text order to: Jeannie, (434) 221-2309 or Laura, (434) 485-2935.