Second Stage Amherst is hosting a free community concert June 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. Paul Reisler & Three Good Reasons will start the show and the Deanie Blues Band will follow.

This family-friendly event includes food and beverage vendors.

Adult beverages from Camp Trapezium and Loose Shoe Brewery will also be available for purchase.

Yard games will be available.

Attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets as this event will take place on the lawn.

In the event there is inclement weather, the event will be held indoors.

Details can be found at secondstageamherst.org or on the Facebook event, https://fb.me/e/WqN27CHT.

This event is made possible by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and local sponsors. Donations are welcome to help offset costs and continue offering community events.

Donations can be made to Second Stage Amherst, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521 in person or by mail, or online at secondstageamherst.org.