MADISON HEIGHTS — A bill that failed in this year’s Virginia General Assembly and aims to ensure parental notification by public schools in cases where a student identifies as a gender other than his or her biological sex still has support among Republicans galvanized to retake the state Senate in the Nov. 7 election.

Philip Hamilton, a Charlottesville resident and Republican nominee for the Senate District 11 seat, spoke on House Bill 2432, known as Sage’s Law, during an Aug. 7 event in Amherst County. He vowed to support the bill, which gained approval from the House of Delegates but failed to move out of the Senate Education and Health Committee, should he defeat Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, in the upcoming election.

Hamilton during the Aug. 7 event in Madison Heights said he sees “culture wars” going on in the state and nation, and believes Christians and conservatives “need to take a stand against the wokeness that’s going on,” referencing a term made popular by Republicans in speaking against social justice causes and other issues backed by Democrats.

“There are real-life consequences to what’s occurring,” Hamilton said. “Parents are being placed in the dark. It’s very real.”

With all 140 Virginia General Assembly seats up for grabs Nov. 7, Hamilton said Republican leadership is crucial for parental rights. He described himself as an underdog against Deeds, who served in the House of Delegates 1992 to 2001 and has served as a state senator for the past 22 years.

Deeds moved from Bath County to Charlottesville in 2021 to run for the seat after the Supreme Court reconfigured legislative districts.

The district encompasses the Democratic strongholds of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, plus Nelson and Amherst counties and part of Louisa County following recent redistricting. Deeds emerged from a highly competitive Democratic primary on June 20 against Sally Hudson with 51% of the vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

Hamilton said he is in favor of exploring 20-year term limits for state lawmakers and feels Deeds has been in office too long.

He said if Republicans can flip the Senate, which narrowly leans Democrat, in addition to holding on to the House, they can further strengthen parental rights by passing Sage’s Law and ensuring parents are informed in matters involving their child’s gender identity.

“There is no way that a child should have one name or one gender ideology in school and then have another at home with their parents,” Hamilton said. “Parents should never be left in the dark — period. It should be against the law.”

Sage’s Law explained

The bill bears the first name of a minor who, according to her adoptive mother Michele Blair, of Appomattox, survived a case of sex trafficking after running away from home because of bullying at school. On the child’s first day in ninth grade at Appomattox County High School, the teenager decided to identify as a gender apart from the one assigned at birth and told a counselor of that decision, Blair said.

Blair said she was not told of that conversation and through interaction with school staff, her adopted child learned of a phone app that led to a stranger abducting the minor to Maryland and placing the teen in a sex traffic ring.

Blair said her child was rescued from that ordeal and much psychological trauma was done, which is why she is fighting for legislation to make sure nothing similar happens to another family by requiring school staff to disclose such discussions to parents.

“What happened to my [child] could easily have been avoided if the school simply had been honest with me,” Blair said.

In a statement, Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett said the division “does not now and has never had any policy or practice of withholding information about a child’s gender identity from parents or guardians.”

“The claim that this particular individual was unaware of her child’s gender identity expression at school, and that school staff did not communicate with her regarding that, is simply not correct,” the division’s statement reads. “The ability of Appomattox County Public School[s] to respond to allegations pertaining to any particular child is limited due to privacy laws. However, Appomattox County Public Schools has appropriate policies and procedures in place to prevent bullying.”

The division’s staff upon any report of bullying immediately investigates and takes appropriate action as needed based on the results of the investigation, the statement continues.

“ACPS allocates significant resources, including staff training, to ensure we provide caring and supportive trauma-informed care for all students. We take our responsibility for every student’s care very seriously and seek to maximize their emotional and educational well-being.”

The bill’s language sought to require each public school principal or designee to inform at least one parent of a student age younger than 18 experiencing gender incongruence and further states the term “abused or neglected child” should not be referring to a child being raised in a manner consistent with the child’s biological sex.

Blair said she believes school staff’s actions in her child’s case “defies common sense” and the child was gone 344 days before being located by the FBI in Maryland. The minor, now 16, is working through a lifetime sentence of post-traumatic stress disorder and has conveyed issues with mental health took the teen down a dark road where many people took advantage of the child’s vulnerable state, according to Blair.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle,” Blair said of the child surviving the plight. “... I’m grateful because God is in the details.”

Concerns on ‘forced outing’

At the Feb. 16 meeting of the Senate Education and Health Committee, which was streamed online, Ghazala F. Hashmi, the 10th District representative, said the proposed legislation received considerable feedback during a public hearing. The American Civil Liberties Union; Equality Virginia, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ Virginians; and a parent of a transgender student, among others, spoke in opposition to the bill, according to Hashmi.

“The concern is this would be a forced outing of a child and sometimes there are not homes or stable families in which a child who is part of the LGBTQ community or is transgender would have an opportunity to speak with an adult,” Hashmi said during the Feb. 16 meeting.

The committee heard testimony that a large number of children with housing insecurity or are homeless are from the transgender and LGBTQ community largely because of rejection from their families or faith communities, Hashmi said.

“This bill was deemed harmful by many who spoke because it takes away the opportunity for vulnerable children to receive counseling as they might necessarily need to do within a school environment. I move that we pass by indefinitely,” Hashmi said.

Democratic J. Chapman Petersen, who represents District 34, said at the meeting he strongly believes in parental involvement and agrees parents should be kept up to speed on issues affecting their child. He said his concern is the proposed legislation almost resembles a mandatory reporting bill that is done in cases of a crime against a child and his hesitation with Sage’s Law is it could put conversations between children and schools’ staff they feel is confidential “on blast,” noting if a matter involves a surgical procedure parents would be informed for consent.

“I feel like this bill, rather than solving the issue, would exacerbate the issue and the issue is parents and talking to their children, children talking to their parents, and children having the confidence to maybe speak with a teacher and not have to worry about getting put on blast,” Petersen said.

Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman, Republicans who also serve on the committee, voted Feb. 16 against the bill’s defeat.

‘Not going to forget’

Blair said at the Aug. 7 event in Amherst she believes teachers or counselors being able to suggest life-changing medication that has permanent consequences to children is wrong.

“They’re kids. They can’t even balance a checkbook, their mental health,” Blair said. “They change their mind every time the wind blows. It’s a part of life. This is why schools have no business of discussing gender with our children.”

Parents, not school staff, should be the ones guiding students through such issues, Blair said.

“I am not here to tell you how to raise your kids — I’m here to tell you we should not be placing adult decisions on children, especially not behind a parent’s back,” Blair said. “These kids are trying to grow up in a world where sex traffickers are lurking on every cellphone just waiting to trick your child into their sick game. We need schools to communicate with parents.”

Schools need to respect parental rights, Blair said, adding her child “slipped right through the cracks because of a school’s decision to keep me in the dark.”

“We must be the voice of reason for our children,” Blair said. “We must save our children before it’s too late. Society may win a few battles but they will not win the war because parents have only begun to fight.”

Dawn Pool, who is running for the District 3 seat on the Amherst County School Board in the Nov. 7 election, attended the Aug. 7 meeting and said she fully supports Sage’s Law.

“I believe that God does not make mistakes with our gender,” Pool said.

Pool, who is endorsed by the Amherst County Republican Committee, said she also supports Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies for parental rights and knowing more about what’s happening in schools.

“I don’t think that teachers or counselors or anyone has a right to tell someone that they should think about changing their gender,” Pool said. “That is absolutely just beyond agitating for me. It should just not happen. That is a conversation that should be happening within the home and parents should have the right to treat their kids in a way that allows them to be able to guide that decision with their faith and their religion.”

Jimmy Ayers, who is among four candidates seeking to become the next sheriff of Amherst County, also spoke during the Aug. 7 event. A former sheriff of 20 years in Amherst, he said he has come across children in many tragic situations in his career in law enforcement and doesn’t know how he would have reacted if faced with the same situation as Blair.

“I support you 100% because I think it’s our right as parents to know what our kids are doing, how they are feeling, to work with them and also have the discussions with the school personnel,” Ayers said. “I’m appalled that we’ve reached this point that we’re even having to have this discussion, but obviously we are, and I stand firm in support[ing] our children being as they are created, and their parents do the best they can to raise them.”

Hamilton said conservative activists must tell stories such as to what happened to Blair’s child.

“We’re not going to forget about what happened and we will continue to fight for Sage in the 2024 General Assembly session,” he said.