During lunch rush at McDonald’s in the town of Amherst on Aug. 31, cheers rang out among the staff as Wesla Secrist, the restaurant’s general manager, was presented the Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the chain’s top-performing restaurant managers globally.

Secrist is among 394 McDonald’s restaurant managers from 70 markets who represent the top 1% of managers to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy and a trip to attend the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain, in April.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Award to recognize those who have led their team to outstanding business performance, reflect the culture and values of the McDonald’s system, according to a news release from the food service retailer with more than 40,000 restaurants in 120 countries.

More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local entrepreneurs, the release said.

Buddy Haithcock, a franchise business partner with McDonald’s, presented the award to Secrist at the Amherst restaurant Aug. 31.

“We really appreciate all you’ve done,” Haithcock told Secrist. “The way you treat your customers, the values that you put forth way day in and out … The results are phenomenal.”

Secrist gathered with employees for a group photo in front of the restaurant’s front counter, her face lighting up with a smile as bright as the menu board above.

“My people, it’s them,” she said of why she got the award.

She said the honor means a lot to her.

“I feel like I got it because of my team,” Secrist said. “I’ve got a really good team. They work really well together. They’ve got great attitudes.”

Mike Freeman, the local owner and operator of the Amherst McDonald’s, said Secrist is a “blessing” and major part of the location’s success. He said he could not ask for a better general manager and many customers, neighbors and people who know him constantly praise her leadership and the store’s performance.

“Wesla has run this restaurant so well in so many ways, so consistent,” Freeman said.

Chad Secrist, her husband, also briefly spoke during the event of her hard work and dedication to the job.

“Leaders like her, you live it,” he said. “On her days off she is still filling out the daily reports.”

Chloe Ellis, a McDonald’s employee at the Amherst location, said Wesla’s leadership is a big reason she works there. Wesla is considerate of all her employees and makes it a comfortable, enjoyable place to work, Ellis said.

“Wesla does a great job here … From the time I started she’s doing nothing but help me grow,” Ellis said. “She’s a great individual all around.”

Freeman said Wesla “walks the walk” as a manager of the restaurant of roughly 50 employees and is in the 97th to 98th percentile of McDonald’s in areas such as speedy service and friendliness.

“She leads by example,” Freeman said. “She’s very consistent with her people and because of that, they respond to her and they follow her and her leadership comes through in that year … She supports her people one-on-one and they respond and they work so hard for her. And this team is as good as it gets at McDonald’s.”