The Amherst community is mourning the loss of Vanessa Angus, a former Amherst County Chamber of Commerce board director and executive director, who died Aug. 16 after a battle with cancer.

Angus, 57, of Gladstone, worked at the United Way of Central Virginia for 17 years and was very active in the community through the chamber. She served as director of the Amherst County Fair in 2018, the year the event relaunched.

“Vanessa could always light up a room with her beautiful smile and bright personality,” her obituary states.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page in a post remembering Angus wrote: “Her contributions to the Chamber, its members and Amherst County cannot be understated.”

“Our hearts are heavy mourning the loss of Vanessa,” Sabrina Kennon, the chamber’s current president, said. “She shared her passion for our community and her love for her family.”

Kennon and others complimented Angus’ work in coordinating the fair in 2018 and reviving the tradition.

“She poured her heart into that project and laid the foundation for the successful event it is today,” Kennons said.

Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, also praised Angus’ leadership through the chamber and described her as the “key ingredient” in reestablishing the fair’s success.

“Vanessa loved her community and worked hard to help businesses in Amherst County,” Hanson said. “She was a friendly face who built trusted relationships to help create a strong and vibrant economy … She will be missed in so many ways as she was a friend as well as a colleague.”

Lori Saunders, assistant director of the EDA, said when the chamber and authority moved into the Amherst Visitors Center, a restored train depot that opened in 2017, it began a wonderful collaboration that Angus was an integral part of.

“Her joy and enthusiasm was contagious,” Saunders said. “She loved serving her community. She will be missed by her friends, the businesses she helped and Amherst County.”

County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said he closely worked with Angus when she was organized the fair five years ago. She did a fantastic job, he said.

“She was a wonderful person to work with, with a positive and helpful attitude,” Bryant said.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said he also had the pleasure of working with Angus during that event, which she ensured was well-planned and executed.

“Vanessa was an active member of our community and will be sorely missed,” Wells said.

Amherst resident Sam Bryant, a longtime county first responder and former director of public safety, said Angus is one of the best people he ever worked with and her loss is a monumental for the county.

“She was one of a kind,” Bryant said. “Her drive and determination were always there. You knew that working with her the challenge would be taken on and success would happen. The success of the first 2018 Amherst Fair was Vanessa.”

Bryant described her as kind, professional and “super smart” and said her husband of 41 years, Manuel, was also a huge part of the fair’s success in 2018.

“I am a better person having worked with her,” Bryant said.

She is survived by her husband, two sons and three grandchildren.