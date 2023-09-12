Amherst County Special Olympics hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Amherst Baptist Church on Sept. 8.

Amherst area athletes who helped serve drinks, meals and make salads included Jonathan Warner, LoveLee Warner and Katherine Beck. The fundraiser raised $1,000 for the nonprofit.

Amherst County Special Olympics operates under a local council that meets monthly to plan and execute events for Special Olympics athletes.

Board members include Debbie Hughes, Kathy Beck, Kerri Key, Marcy Lane East and Linda Burks. Volunteers Greg McCauley and Sherry McAuliffe also helped during the event.

The program is completely volunteer and driven by donations. The money raised is used to buy athletes uniforms and helps cover expenses for traveling, programs and competition venues. Anyone wanting to donate to help support Amherst County Special Olympics by check: Amherst County Special Olympics, PO Box 858, Amherst, Virginia 24521.

A receipt for tax ID# for the nonprofit can be mailed to you for donation. Questions and contact information about the organization can be found on its Facebook page at Area24SpecialOlympicsFamily&Friends.