The Confederate monument on the grounds of the Amherst County courthouse and its plaque drew support from nine speakers during the county board of supervisors’ June 6 meeting following a recent letter from the Amherst chapter of the NAACP calling its presence “problematic.”

The local organization recently wrote the monument, which has been at the courthouse for 101 years, is “clearly offensive to many” and called the plaque with phrase “noble cause” in reference to the Confederacy’s role in the Civil War an “anomaly.”

“It is neither right nor reasonable for it to be where it is; its message is out of sync with our times,” the letter presented to the board on May 16 states.

The letter described the “noble cause” wording as controversial, divisive and a liability and an “artifact from another era.” The Amherst County Board of Supervisors did not directly address the group’s concerns during the May 16 and June 6 meetings and asked that the matter be put on an upcoming meeting agenda for discussion.

Chris McCloud, a Buchanan resident, during the public comments portion of the June 6 meeting said he is completely opposed to changing the monument or the plaque.

“It is unfortunate that we live in a time where individuals somehow believe they can fix the problems and woes of the 21st century by attacking monuments that were erected in the first part of the 20th century to honor the men of the 19th century,” McCloud said. “Leave this memorial alone.”

McCloud and other speakers urged the board to put a stop to any effort to remove or alter the monument.

“Do not open this Pandora’s Box because it will lead to other monuments and memorials from other wars and other conflicts to be targeted,” McCloud said. “They are trying to erase our history and our past, which will lead us not having a future because you cannot know exactly how far you’ve come if you do not know where you came from.”

Troutville resident Carter Gill said he is retired from the Air Force and flew combat missions in Vietnam, putting his life on the line for his country as his great, great grandfather did for Virginia during the Civil War. Gill said his ancestor did not own slaves and criticized the NAACP’s concerns as “woke,” adding his view that the county government should stay “out of the business of branding Civil War heroes as anything other than heroes.”

“I do not need you or anyone else to tell me what is a noble cause,” Gill said. “Do not go down that road.”

Sam Bryant, an Amherst resident who recently retired as the county’s director of public safety, said the sacrifices of the county’s men who fought during the Civil War should not be forgotten.

“I don’t think this monument or the plaque is hurting anyone,” Bryant said.

Bryant said as an emergency responder he has cared of people from many nationalities and backgrounds and “the only color we have in common is the color of blood and that’s red.”

The wording on the plaque states: “To the memory of The Sons of Amherst County, who from 1861 to 1865 upheld in arms the cause of Virginia and the South, who fell in battle or died from wounds, and survivors of the war who as long as they lived were ever proud that they had done their part in the noble cause.”

Written remarks from Philip Hamilton, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s Senate 11 district, which includes Amherst County, in the Nov. 7 election, were read during the June 6 meeting stating his opposition to removing historical markers and statues.

“This dedication was not done to support racism but rather to honor the men who fought and died in the war between the states,” Hamilton said of the monument being erected in 1922, adding his criticism for left-leaning groups who want Confederate statues and those honoring Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson removed. “Since 2022 much of our Virginia history has been removed and many of our monuments remain in danger of being removed.”

Madison Heights resident Eric Orasi, who serves on the Amherst County School Board, also spoke in favor of the monument staying where it is untouched.

“History is what makes us. We have to understand where we came from to understand where we are going,” Orasi said, adding: “What’s next? Are we going to take the courthouse down and put up a Starbucks?”

Orasi said the courthouse is the perfect spot for such a memorial because of its historical significance.

“I don’t understand why we want to not learn from the past and honor those fallen soldiers,” he said.

Bedford resident Isaac Owen said he has ancestors from Amherst County who fought in the Civil War, none of whom owned slaves, and their cause was “merely nothing but independence.” He said any attempt to remove the monument or plaque is “tyrannical” and “futile.”

“I want to see us move forward as citizens of the county of Amherst, not rewrite history,” Owen said.

Brandon Dorsey, who also has ancestors from Amherst County who fought for the Confederacy, said many of them never came home and answered the state’s call to fight. He said he is disturbed by attacks on local Confederate history.

The Amherst NAACP's letter said the group's goal is a "solution amenable to our community."

Sandra Esposito, an architectural historian in Amherst County, told the board “history is complicated” and shouldn’t be judged based on current conditions and understandings. She said the monument was put up in 1922 at a time when the South finally recovered from the Civil War’s devastation and the country was freshly removed from World War I.

“They wanted to remember those men. That’s why it was erected,” Esposito said, comparing it to the current climate of more and more World War II veterans dying each year. “At this time [in 1922] these men were dying off in great numbers.

Esposito said some reinterpretation to help the public understand why it is there may be needed and asked the board to keep the monument in place.

“We as people need visual reminders of things that happened,” Esposito said.