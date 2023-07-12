In its first time taking part in the state swimming competition, the Amherst County Special Olympics had a solid showing in the June event in Richmond.

Six athletes from Amherst participated in the two-day competition in June and received multiple combined gold, silver and bronze medals, according to Kathy Beck, coordinator for Amherst County Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games, the largest annual competition for Special Olympics athletes in the state, were held June 9 and 10. The event featured more than 1,200 athletes from across Virginia competing in a variety of sports, according to the organization’s website.

Beck said Amherst County Special Olympics athletes have taken part in the state games in previous years and the first experience in the swimming competition was a success.

“It was just awesome,” Beck said of the event on the campus of the University of Richmond. “They have so many volunteers there. Everybody cheers for them. It’s just a really good experience, interacting with other athletes from throughout the state, meeting new volunteers, hanging out with volunteers.”

Beck, mother of one of the team’s participants, said athletes participated in the 50-meter and 100-meter back stroke competition, among others.

“It challenges them to do their hardest,” Beck said.

She said the coaches who volunteer their time did amazing work with the athletes, who spent recent months practicing at Sweet Briar College and the YMCA in Lynchburg.

Allie Tuell, who coached the swim team, said it was a huge honor to coach a team who lifted her spirits every practice with their positivity and smiles.

“It made every practice such a joy and an honor to be a part of it,” Tuell said. “They always had the best attitude.”

Tuell, who grew up in Amherst County and lives in Bedford, said she sells handicapped accessible cars in the county and a mother of one of the swimmers told her of the need for volunteer coaches and she’s glad she did it.

“It’s extremely rewarding and you get really good friends out of it,” Tuell said.

She recalled one of the athletes constantly saying she was “born ready” when Tuell asked if she was ready to swim.

Tuell said she was “blown away” with how well the team performed.

“I can’t believe we won as many medals as we did,” Tuell said. “They put in a lot of hard work and dedication.”

She said she forged close friendships and bonds through the coaching experience.

“I’ve never seen someone gain so much confidence in such a short amount of time,” Tuell said of one of the athletes. “I’m just extremely proud. They did all the work and I was just there being the cheerleader.”

Beck said Amherst County Special Olympics athletes also recently took on power lifting in the spring, an activity that teaches balance, strength training and concentration. She said Amherst County High School let them use its weight room and they finished the season June 8.

Jerry and Karen Stanphill, an Amherst County couple, coached the 10 athletes evenly split in male and female participation. Jerry said they focused mostly on the bench press and dead lift and the goal heading into next season in November is to compete in competitions.

“They loved it. And we love them,” Karen said. “There’s no judgement when you’re hanging out at the Special Olympics.”

Power lifting is an individual sport but the athletes make it a team effort, Jerry said.

“They look out after each other,” he said. “The teamwork and a sense of responsibility — we have to rely on them to spot.”

Karen said the atmosphere was “magical” and working with the athletes is a pleasure.

“It’s the most sportsmanlike conduct you can imagine,” she said.