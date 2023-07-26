The Amherst Dixie Girls Softball Association is celebrating two of its teams, the Darlings and the Belles, going to the World Series from July 28 to Aug. 3.

The Darlings, which has players ages 7 and 8, and the Belles, ages 13 to 15, each recently won state crowns, according to Brandon Welch, the association’s president. The Debs team, with players age 16 to 19, was the runner-up in the state title game, Welch said.

The Darlings are playing in Fairview, Tennessee; and the Belles are traveling to Alexandria, Louisiana, to compete, he said.

The Belles went undefeated in the district tournament and lost to Brookneal in the opening game of the state competition, Welch said.

“They battled all the way back to beat Brookneal 4-0 in the title game,” Welch said.

The Belles won their first state title in more than 25 years and was defeated twice before by Brookneal in the state tournament, he said.

“The Belles have been working hard for this,” Welch said. “They wanted it bad.”

The Darlings also overcame two losses between the respective district and state tournaments to clinch representing Virginia in the World Series, Welch said. The state title win also came against Brookneal, he said.

“We’re very proud of the program and the success we’ve had this year,” Welch said. “All the teams have been very amazing. They put so much work and effort forward.”

Both teams have worked diligently since March to get to the World Series and create memories that will last a lifetime, he said. The players are highly energetic and excited to continue their journey, he added.

Anyone who wishes to support the two girls’ teams on their trips can do so by visiting the Amherst Dixie Girls Softball Facebook page, Welch said.