Amherst County boxer “The Native Nightmare” Austin Deanda is going for his 13th consecutive victory against a familiar foe.

Deanda, 12-0, is set to square off against former sparring partner Justin “the Wolverine” Gunther in the main event of the Sept. 9 card at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club in Lynchburg.

“I’m just excited, ready to step back in the ring again, show my potential and just keep going forward,” Deanda, 20, said in a recent training session.

He said he feels a lot of pressure fighting in front of a hometown crowd, his third consecutive time doing so since picking up his ninth professional win with a second-round knockout in West Virginia in August 2022.

“It just makes me want to work even harder and to keep pushing myself, just like I do for any other fight, but in my hometown it’s just a little bit better,” Deanda said.

He said is working to add more tools in his arsenal and get the blueprint for another victory ready during training for an opponent he has history with.

“He’s going to come to fight. We were really good friends at one point in time …” Deanda said of the friends-turned-rivals. “He’s coming to prove something and I’m coming to prove something. He wants to take … the glory from me — and my zero. And I’m here to just stop him and continue with my career and that’s just kind of what it will come down to — the better man will win that night.”

He said “hopefully everything can be settled and fixed afterwards” as far as the relationship but he will go forward regardless.

Deanda trains at Hurt Factory Boxing & Fitness in Forest with manager, trainer and boxing promoter Scott “Cujo” Sigmon, a pro boxer with more than 50 fights.

Sigmon said animosity has been brewing since last fall and the beautiful thing about the sport of boxing is the two get to settle it in the ring.

Deanda’s first professional fight came shortly after his 18th birthday and he headlined his first boxing card in August 2022. He won his 10th fight at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club last November and in March picked up another win at the University of Lynchburg, finishing an opponent who had never been stopped before, according to Sigmon.

Deanda picked up his most recent victory at a June card in Fishersville. Sigmon said he believes Gunther “checks certain boxes” in helping Deanda grow as a fighter, especially the familiarity that presents a different challenge.

Sigmon used a vehicle analogy to describe the showdown, which he is fully confident will go in Deanda’s favor.

“I don’t think that a Ford Taurus can outrun a Bugatti,” Sigmon said. “I don’t care what the Taurus’ game plan is or how good they tune it — it’s just not going to happen.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the Sept. 9 fight card. Fights are at 6:30 p.m. Ringside tickets are $120. General admission is $60.