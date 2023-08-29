A tradition at Amherst County High School home football games for many years involves cheerleaders tossing out footballs to the crowd, a festive scene that gets Lancer Stadium rocking under the Friday night lights.

Steve is to thank for that tradition. He recalls in the 1970s small footballs being thrown out during homes at the former football field and, about 20 years ago, he brought the tradition back to Lancer Stadium. Each summer, he buys the footballs and has recently stocked up for this season with a truck full of pigskins.

“You see them leaving the game clutching that football,” Steve said. “Some of the kids told me as they grew up they would play with that football and then get on the football team … it’s pretty exciting, especially when they start winning a lot.”

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said the tradition is a great and fun activity for the fans and students.

“I just appreciate his support of Amherst County Public Schools over the years,” Wells said. “He’s been a great partner for the school system.”

Steve also was instrumental in a Lancer football memorabilia display in the storefront window of Ambriar Florist in the Ambriar shopping center. Tom Howell, co-owner of Ambriar Florist, praised Steve’s dedication as a lifelong Lancer fan.

“Steve’s support through the years for the Lancers has been unmatched,” Howell said. “His willingness to share with a fellow business partner here in Amherst to promote the team has been so greatly appreciated. He’s a great citizen of the town and he’s a great supporter of our high school team. He’s a great guy to have as a fellow business individual down the road. I’m glad we’re a mile apart from each other.”

Howell said the floral shop looks forward to having more displays across different seasons and the showcase has generated much positive community feedback.

“It’s nice to support our teams,” Howell said.

If you come to any home Lancer football games this fall and future years, get ready to catch some footballs — courtesy of Martin.

“I hope I can keep going as long as I can,” he said.