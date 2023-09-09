Football

The Chris Moore era got off to a good start on Sept. 1 in a 26-20 win over GW-Danville, the result of contributions from multiple players. From Devonte Wade, the Lancers got electric play in the form of a team-best 14 tackles (eight solo), 77 kick return yards and a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown. From quarterback Tres Liggon, they got 121 yards on 7-of-10 passing and another 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Johnathan Goins and Nic'khale Fleshman added a rushing touchdown each.