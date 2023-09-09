Football
Amherst Lancers defeat Mecklenburg County, 28-7
The Lancers are off to a 2-0 start with a 28-7 home victory over Mecklenburg County on Sept. 8.
The Chris Moore era got off to a good start on Sept. 1 in a 26-20 win over GW-Danville, the result of contributions from multiple players. From Devonte Wade, the Lancers got electric play in the form of a team-best 14 tackles (eight solo), 77 kick return yards and a 91-yard interception return for a touchdown. From quarterback Tres Liggon, they got 121 yards on 7-of-10 passing and another 34 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Johnathan Goins and Nic'khale Fleshman added a rushing touchdown each.
The Lancers are taking the momentum into a Sept. 15 matchup on the road against high-powered Liberty Christian Academy.
People are also reading…
Varsity volleyball
Liberty Christian 3, Amherst 0 (Sept. 5)
Scores: 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
Highlights: ACHS — Kynslee Wilson 15 assists, 7 digs; Savannah Martin 10 digs, 1 ace. LCA — Kenstin Phelps 12 kills, 11 assists, 10 digs, 4 aces; Meagan Johnson 10 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Ella Lambert 8 kills, 6 digs, aces, 2 assists.
E.C. Glass 3, Amherst 1 (Sept. 7)
Scores: 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Highlights: A — Hannah Mull 12 kills, 3 blocks; Kynslee Wilson 25 assists, 1 kill, 11 aces; Autumn Meadows 6 kills, 2 blocks, 9 aces. ECG — Aubri Willis 17 kills, 10 digs; Jayden Smith 8 kills; Mary Elizabeth Kennedy 15 kills, 16 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry 32 assists, 3 kills. The Lady Lancers went to 2-3, 0-2 Seminole District.
GOLF
Jefferson Forest 152, Liberty Christian 164, Amherst 188, Heritage 229 At Ivy Hill Golf Club
Individual results: 35 — Tanner Hesse (LCA); 37 — Blake Hogan (JF); 38 — Thomas Shadrick (JF), Carson Bonnette (JF), Caitlyn Baxter (Amherst); 39 — Gage Hogan (JF); 40 — Cody Cox (JF); 41 — Brennan Stephens (LCA); 44 — Reid Fanney (LCA), Elisha Bold (LCA); 45 — David Goodwill (JF), Mason Harrup (Amherst); 46 — Mason Albauch (LCA); 49 — Jacob Kuhn (Heritage), Parker Williams (Amherst); 53 — Nic Plude (Heritage); 56 — Lathan Bryan (Amherst), Grady Calhoun (Amherst), Brett Mowry (LCA); 60 — Brayden Cooke (Amherst); 61 — Jackson Wheeler (Heritage); 66 — Alex Neiss (Heritage); 71 — Dylan White (Heritage); 72 — Serena Hernandez (Heritage).