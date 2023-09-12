As soon as those thrilling seconds of riding a bull are done for 9-year-old Amherst County resident Griffin Carter, he steps to his feet and pauses. Then he dances.

The cheers roar from the crowd as the popular song “Rocky Top” plays and “Griff” — as his family calls him — soaks in the moment. His safety secure and the fun flowing as much the adrenaline, the rodeo is his playground.

The Amherst Elementary School student first rode an animal at age 3 and started with mutton busting, an event at rodeos similar to bull riding in which children ride on sheep, his mother Ashley Carter said. He kept at it and progressed to miniature bull riding, a skill Ashley said he spends much time in perfecting.

Asked why he loves the scene so much, Griff puts it matter-of-factly: “Because I get to see a lot of my friends and win money.”

Ashley said he moved up to the Pee Wee division in bull riding at age 6.

“When he first started, he loved it,” she said. “He would definitely get scared, I would say that, when he first started.”

Ashley said Griff has competed recently in rodeos in Paige County, Fluvanna County and Culpeper, among others, and won many of those events. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, he traveled to a World Finals competition of the International Miniature Bullriding Association and competed against children from other countries, she said.

“I can’t be more proud,” Ashley said. “He’s pretty awesome. The best part is how humble and how much he celebrates everybody else. He thinks he is as big as everybody else.”

Griff said he picked up his traditional post-ride dance strut from a TikTok video his brother showed him.

“I liked the dance so I started doing it,” Griff said.

Ashley said rodeo organizers play "Rocky Top" as he does the dance because its like he is flat-footing across the arena.

Mitch Carter, his dad, said Griff got into the sport watching his older brother Dylan and is a natural.

“I don’t really have to tell him anything. He just gets in there and does it,” Mitch said. “He knows what is expected now. I get in there and help him get his rope tight. He has fun and knows what he has to do.”

Ashley said Griff has been in bull riding for about four years, explaining he took some time off for his legs to grow longer.

“We were not expecting to be riding up and down the road chasing rodeos,” she said. “He’s incredibly good at it and surprisingly good at it. Griffin is just a very athletic kid. He’s gotten it figured out and watches all the videos, everything he can possibly ingest that is bull riding he has ingested. He just works on it constantly.”

Griff has a device at his home in northern Amherst County that replicates the riding experience and gives him practice.

“I just try to get to the chute and do the same thing I do at home, the same procedure,” he said of the real thing.

Ashley said Griff is a member of the International Miniature Bullriders Association, a nonprofit designed to provide quality trained riders for the future of the sport to learn skills for bull riding and showcase their talents. He rides for True Grit Rodeo, Longbranch Rodeo and BLM Rodeo and he has two friends in second grade in Amherst County — Reba Woodson and Walker Argenbright — who he loves to ride with, she said.

The World Finals in Utah is Griff’s first time competing in such a big production and his goal is to come home with the winning buckle.

“It is a true gift for Mitch and I to celebrate his success behind the chutes and watch him grow as a human learning skills about hard work, disappointment, celebrating those around you and hard-earned accomplishment,” Ashley said. “Rodeo is life skills and he is learning to pray before every ride and pray with his friends. It’s truly a beautiful thing to witness. And we are making the best memories every moment.”