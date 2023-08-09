The Amherst Dixie Girls Softball Association’s Belles and Darlings teams recently returned home after competing in their respective World Series competitions.

The Belles, which has players ages 13 to 15, finished in third place in the recent tournament in Alexandria, Lousiana, according to Brandon Welch, the association’s president. The team went 3-2 and had to overcome an intense heat index of 115 degrees they aren’t used to, he said.

“They did very well. They had a lot of great at-bats and some great plays as well,” Welch said. “They will remember this tournament for a lifetime.”

The Darlings, which has players age 7 and 8, competed in two games in the tournament in Fairview, Tennessee and came up short, Welch said.

The Belles’ tournament had teams competing from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, Welch said.

The association is very proud of both teams and their efforts on the field this year, he said.

“All the kids, they had a blast,” Welch said. “They thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association also had two teams, the Ozone team and the Coach-Pitch team, who competed in recent World Series competitions, according to the MHYBA’s official Facebook page.

- Justin Faulconer