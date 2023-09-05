Amherst Special Olympics athletes are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Sept. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The to-go dinner at Amherst Baptist Church, 226 Lexington Tnpk in Amherst. Pre-purchase tickets or buy at the door ($12 for adults; $8 for child). Spaghetti with and without meat sauce, homemade rolls, salad and drink will be served.

Three door prizes to be raffled off: Half-bushel apples, $50 grocery gift card and gift basket valued at $30. For more information call (434) 942-2892 or (434) 826-0858.

The Special Olympics North America Softball Championship will return to Lynchburg for the consecutive year on Sept. 14 through Sept. 17. More than 200 volunteers are needed for the tournament at Peaks View Park.

Nearly 200 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities who train and compete alongside Special Olympics athletes) from eight Special Olympics programs will compete in the four-day tournament.

Volunteers are critical to making the event and roles needed are athlete escorts, field announcers, meal assistants, and scoreboard operators.