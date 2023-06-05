Fresh off graduating from Amherst County High School, Dalaney Sipes is taking her softball talents abroad with a trip to Spain to represent America in an international tournament.

Sipes said she was contacted around October by a coach of a college she looked into attending this fall about the opportunity to take part in the tournament. She will be traveling to Barcelona from July 9 through July 18.

“I’m excited about it, traveling and meeting new people,” Sipes said.

The trip is through the American Council for International Studies, which according to the council’s website has been a leader in quality educational travel for middle and high school students, and their teachers for more than 40 years.

Sipes moved to Amherst County from Chesapeake when she was 2 years old and started playing softball at age 10. After playing with the Dixie Youth league, she had a starting point to play travel ball team that in various localities and gives athletes exposure to college recruiters, she said.

Her travel ball team practices Fredericksburg. Going through the early college program at Central Virginia Community College, she is excited to attend Randolph College this year where she will play for the softball team and study sports and exercise studies.

The opportunity to play in Spain this summer is a big one, she said.

“It definitely boosted my confidence knowing people believed in me to do it,” Sipes said.

In her first trip out of the country, Sipes said she is nervous as she is excited, mainly about the flight. She will be pitching and possibly in the outfield, she said.

Sipes, who lives in northern Amherst County, said she likes the small community feel of Randolph College, which she was looking for, and she likes the proximity to home.

“When I was talking to the coaches I could tell they wanted me most out of all the colleges I was in contact with,” Sipes said. “I had a really good connection with the coaches and the team.”

Sipes said she enjoys being outside and seeing the view from where she lives on Boxwood Farm Road.

Hank Sipes, her father, is going on the trip with her.

“I’m just very proud of her,” he said during a recent interview at the Powerhouse Sports Training Facility in Lynchburg, where she practices her pitching skills. “She’s carried a 4.0-plus through high school. The travel ball has been amazing. The coaches are best she’s ever had.”

Hank Sipes said she is extremely particular of who coaches her and those working with his daughter to further her game are top notch.

“Whatever accomplishments she achieves, it’s not given to her,” Hank Sipes said. “She puts in the work and the coaches put it in with her. “

As a player, she’s easygoing until she gets on the mound, a spot on the field where she becomes fierce, he said.

The tournament in Spain is a chance to compete against girls from other countries and build friendships with athletes across America, he said.

“Barcelona has a lot of history she will be able to experience,” Hank Sipes said. “It’s just an amazing opportunity.”

Braelyn Cooper, a 2018 graduate of Amherst County High School, is a pitching coach who works with Delaney Sipes through Triple Threat Athletics, a Lynchburg-based sports organization. Cooper said Delaney is very dedicated, keeps her composure and never slacks off in her love of the game.

“She listens, she’s very coachable,” Cooper said. “I think overall she is just determined to be good and to continue to better herself.”

Cooper said Delaney will be a great addition to Randolph College’s softball program in praising her fellow southpaw.

“Having teaching someone being left-handed is so much easier,” Cooper said. “We click very well.”