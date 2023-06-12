For the second straight year, Amherst junior shortstop Tyah Charlton has been named the Seminole District player of the year. The University of Georgia commit earns the honor on the heels of being named Seminole and Region 4D player of the year one year ago as a sophomore.

Charlton headlined a team that included seven Amherst players: second baseman Maegan Lloyd, outfielder Carleigh Combs, flex Hannah Hooper, Sienna Fielder at utility, Madison Goughnour at catcher and pitcher Dylan McNerney.

Amherst’s Samantha Thacker was coach of the year after leading her team to the Seminole regular-season title.

Charlton and Fielder, in the position of first base, were named to the all-Region 4D softball’s first team, announced June 8.

Charlton, last year’s Region 4D player of the year, put up gaudy numbers this season. She hit .523 this year, with seven home runs, 13 additional extra-base hits and 39 RBIs.

Fielder hit .453 and drove in 24 runs for Amherst.