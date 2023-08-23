Are you ready for some football?

Join in on a community tailgate get-together before the varsity Lancer football team’s season-opener at Lancer Stadium Sept. 1.

“We’re hoping to have a good turnout and we invite everyone to come join us,” Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells. “Anybody who wants to come get a hamburger or hot dog is welcome to.”

The tailgate will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the outdoor classroom in front of Amherst County High School at 139 Lancer Lane in Amherst. The game’s kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Wells said the free event is part of the school division’s commitment to engage with the community.

-Justin Faulconer