The first annual Amherst County First Responders Softball tournament on Aug. 20 raised $1,500 for Amherst County Public Schools.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post wrote the sheriff’s department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, Amherst Fire Department and Amherst County Public Safety department came together to compete for a good cause.

The Sheriff’s department won the tournament and in the post thanked the Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association for donating the facilities and others who helped the make the fundraiser a success.