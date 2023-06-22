The Class 4 all-state baseball team the Virginia High School League announced June 21 featured four Amherst players.

Senior catcher Christian Harris and junior pitcher/shortstop Dalton Wentz earned first-team honors.

Harris, the Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year, helped the Lancers (20-4) win the region championship and paced the program to its first state tourney appearance since 2018. He hit .458 with 33 total hits, five home runs, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, while going 7-0 on the mound and posting a 1.21 ERA.

Wentz, a South Carolina commit, hit .413 with 26 hits, eight doubles, seven home runs, 30 RBIs and 40 runs scored. He had two multi-homer games, with two blasts on March 20 against Nelson and two on May 5 against Rustburg. In that latter game, he also went 3 for 3 with a double and six RBIs.

Wentz saw limited time on the mound, but was extremely effective, with 50 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings. He went 4-1 with a save and posted a 0.47 ERA. He was honored on the league's first team at shortstop and on the second team at pitcher.

Second-team honors went to Amherst senior pitcher/infielder Nick Dawson, who was an at-large selection for his work on the mound, in the field and at the plate, and to senior outfielder David Travis.