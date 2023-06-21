Local homeschooler and elementary Bullseye champion Zac Matthews placed fifth at the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Eastern Nationals IBO 3D Tournament held May 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Zac received national recognition, a plaque and medal for his achievements. He was fifth out 936 elementary boys from public, private and home schools from 33 states. He is the first Virginia homeschooler to place in the NASP Nationals IBO 3D Tournament.

In addition, he placed third in elementary boys in the inaugural 2023 IBO Genesis Indoor World Championship held alongside the NASP Nationals while fellow Bobcat archer, Andrew Ploetner, placed sixth in middle school boys in the IBO championship.

Zac is part of the Amherst Arms Bobcats, a homeschool archery program in Madison Heights that began in 2014. The Bobcats have been pioneers for homeschool archery in Virginia as they began competing in NASP tournaments in 2017.

The Bobcats program grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic and now enrolls 70 archers, grades fourth through 12, in their yearlong program.

The Amherst Arms Bobcats recently had their most successful season to date with three state champions — Zac, elementary boys Bullseye; Andrew, middle school Bullseye champion and middle school boys 3D champion, and Kaitlyn Greene, elementary girls 3D champion. The Bobcats also had a Virginia NASP $2,000 scholarship winner, three Virginia NASP trophies including first place elementary 3D team for the second consecutive year, second place elementary Bullseye team and second place middle school 3D team.

All seven of the Bobcats teams qualified for Nationals and improved their placements this year. Five Bobcats archers advanced to the NASP Open Championship in Myrtle Beach held earlier this month.