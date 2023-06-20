Standout Amherst shortstop Tyah Charlton capped a fabulous junior season with a first-team all-state honor Monday, when the Virginia High School League released its Class 4 all-state softball teams.
Charlton has racked up the accolades throughout her high school career. One year ago, she was named the Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year. This season, Charlton repeated as Seminole player of the year and also received a first-team all-Region 4D honor.
The University of Georgia commit hit .523 this year with seven home runs, 13 additional extra-base hits and 39 RBIs. She also helped the Lancers to the Seminole District regular-season championship and to a 20-4 record.