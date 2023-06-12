1st team: Beyla Cunningham
2nd team: Amira Errami
Honorable mention: Emily Maddox, Jimena Munoz de la Morena, Electra McPherson
Justin Faulconer, (434) 385-5551
1st team: Beyla Cunningham
2nd team: Amira Errami
Honorable mention: Emily Maddox, Jimena Munoz de la Morena, Electra McPherson
Justin Faulconer, (434) 385-5551
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Fresh off graduating from Amherst County High School, Dalaney Sipes is taking her softball talents abroad with a trip to Spain to represent Am…
Lancer Nation is mourning the recent passing of Mickey Crouch, the varsity football coach who from 1992 to 2001 led to the program to three st…
In Amherst, the Lancers continued their hot streak with a balanced offensive attack and a stellar outing from Nick Dawson on the mound, and se…
In Amherst, Christian Harris went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run, Christopher Knight had three RBIs, and Nick Dawson was strong at the plat…
In an epic battle between two local teams that determined who would advance and receive a state playoff berth, Amherst's Dalton Wentz threw a …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.