Fans and supporters of the Lady Lancer varsity volleyball team can expect these two words to be prevalent this upcoming season: high energy.

The volleyball team kicked off its season on Aug. 24 with a win over Nelson County under new head coach Morgan Ware. The former volleyball standout who graduated from Amherst County High School in 2015 said coming back to lead the team is a huge honor.

“It’s a lot of energy in the gym,” Ware said during a recent preseason practice. “We’ve had two scrimmages and they came out on fire. I’m really excited.”

The team had a successful showing during summer play in Salem and has 11 players overall – 3 seniors, a freshman, a sophomore and the remaining players all juniors, Ware said.

An Amherst County native who played volleyball all four years of high school, Ware said she played a year at Bridgewater College and transferred to Randolph College. She volunteered to help the volleyball program after graduating and the past three years coached volleyball for the junior varsity team.

She had family members in the program so she stuck around the Lancer gym a lot in recent years.

“I would always be in the gym, always be in conditioning,” Ware said. “It’s something I don’t want to let go of.”

She played in middle school and some in the local recreation league but started taking the game more serious in high school, she said.

“My goal is to have a positive culture. I think that’s something the varsity team has lacked in the past,” Ware said. “I want to be a total unit and focus on high energy and having fun. You can’t win games if you’re not playing together and having a good time and one way to make sure it’s fun is having high energy.”

Serving as head coach is a longtime goal fulfilled, she said.

“It means the world because I loved it in high school and it’s something I knew I wanted to do from the very beginning,” Ware said. “As soon as I started playing in high school I knew I wanted to be a coach so when this opportunity presented itself it was a no-brainer to take it.”

The current team are best friends and like to have fun with each other, she said. “But they know when it’s time to work,” she added.

Her former coach, Jennifer Hall, is a major inspiration and the two have similar coaching styles, Ware said. She also looks up to her older brother, Drew Ware, an Amherst standout athlete across multiple sports who also coached softball and girls varsity basketball at Amherst, she said.

“He is the best coach I’ve ever seen so I just aspire to be like him,” Ware said.

High energy and teammwork will be on display this season, she said.

“I think that’s what’s going to help us be the most successful, is just bonding together as a team, having the same goal and working together to get there.”

Highlights of Lady Lancers’ win over Nelson

Scores: 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

Stats: Hannah Mull 15 kills; Kynslee Wilson 28 assists, 2 aces; Autumn Meadows 8 kills, 3 aces.