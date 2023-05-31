Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In an epic battle between two local teams that determined who would advance and receive a state playoff berth, Amherst's Dalton Wentz threw a complete game and gave up just one run on five hits as the Lancers edged E.C. Glass in the Region 4D semifinals in Amherst on Wednesday night.

Wentz struck out 12 and didn't issue any walks. The junior South Carolina commit was tagged with just one earned run, when Glass' Mike Harpster singled in Drew Barnett in the top of the fourth inning for a 1-0 lead.

Amherst answered in the bottom half of the fourth when David Travis' single to left scored Christian Harris, who walked to start the inning. That knotted the game at 1.

"It was what I expected and what I think everybody else expected," Amherst coach John Apperson said. "Going into tonight it was whoever could scratch one or two [runs] across."

Harpster, Glass' flame-throwing ace, threw the first four innings and allowed one run (earned) on two hits. He struck out six but walked four and left with the score tied.

Cooper Campbell threw the final two innings for the Hilltoppers and was tagged with the loss. Amherst scored the go-ahead run in the sixth, when Wentz scored on a wild pitch.

Wentz doubled to center to start the frame and took third on a passed ball. He scored with two outs in the inning, after Glass had loaded the bases with a walk and an intentional walk.

Glass (14-8) threatened against Wentz in the top of the seventh. Scooter Ball singled to start the inning, and Max Calloway's sacrifice bunt advanced him to scoring position. But Wentz bore down and struck out the next two batters to preserve the win.

Amherst (19-3) advances to the state tournament for first time since 2018, the year before Apperson took over as head coach. Amherst lost in the region finals that year and had to go on the road, where they fell in the first round of states to Fauquier.

"It's obviously a milestone for me, but at the end of the day I'm just really proud of this group," Apperson said. "We've gotten outstanding senior leadership all year. That's what's gotten us to this point and that's what we're gonna continue to lean on."