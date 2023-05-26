Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In Amherst, Christian Harris went 2 for 3 with a three-run home run, Christopher Knight had three RBIs, and Nick Dawson was strong at the plate and on the mound for Amherst as it sailed past Salem in the Region 4D quarterfinals.

The first two Lancers batters of the game reached, Harris made Salem pay by knocking a long ball over the fence in center field, and second-seeded Amherst (18-3) never looked back en route to the shutout over the seventh-seeded Spartans (14-8).

Jefferson Forest softball tops Lady Lancers, 4-1

For the second straight season, Jefferson Forest ended Amherst’s hopes for an extended postseason run. The Cavaliers used 10 hits, including five for extra bases, to end the campaign for their Seminole District rival Friday in the Region 4D tournament.

Addison Compton and Sarah Cannon each had two hits for JF (12-9), which took down Amherst for the second time in a week. The Cavs are responsible for two of the Lancers’ three total defeats on the year.

Both of Compton’s hits went down as doubles, and she also tallied two of JF’s four RBIs. She took two bags on a bunt as part of a two-run sixth inning that gave JF some insurance and capped the scoring.

The Cavs never trailed. Amherst’s lone run came on Tyah Charlton’s leadoff bomb in the fourth inning, which cut JF’s lead to 2-1. But the hosts couldn’t drive in any of the five batters who reached through the rest of the game.

Scarlett Funk and Sienna Fielder each had two hits for Amherst (18-3). JF pitcher Amelia Long tossed a complete game, scattering six hits, walking two and striking out 13.