In Amherst, the Lancers continued their hot streak with a balanced offensive attack and a stellar outing from Nick Dawson on the mound, and second-seeded Amherst notched its sixth straight victory to win the Region 4D crown with a 6-0 shutout of fourth-seeded Louisa County.

Dawson, a Bridgewater University commit, threw a gem in a complete-game effort. He didn’t walk a batter, fanned four, scattered seven hits and didn’t allow any more than one runner to reach through the first six frames.

Dawson only ran into trouble in the seventh, when Louisa (16-5) loaded the bases on three singles, including two with one out. But as the offense had through the rest of the night, the defense backed Dawson up in that frame by turning a double play to end the game and preserve the shutout, Amherst’s seventh of the season.

The Amherst offense, meanwhile, had seven hits of its own. Three of those came in the fourth, when ACHS put up three runs. Jayden Davis had one of his two hits (he went 2 for 2 to tie for the team lead in hits with Blake Mays, who was 2 for 3) with his RBI single that jumpstarted the scoring in the frame.

The Lancers used two walks, an error and fielder’s choice to do the rest of their damage in the frame, and added a run each in the fifth and sixth to give Dawson extra cushion.

Five players had at least one hit and six had an RBI each for Amherst, which earned a first-round home game for the upcoming Class 4 state tournament with the win.