Playing for the second time in its new stadium, Liberty Christian began Seminole District play with a bang Sept. 15, as four-star running back Gideon Davidson scored six touchdowns and rushed for 275 yards in a 62-10 win against the visiting Lancers.

Davidson scored on half of his totes (12), averaging nearly 23 yards per carry. He scored on runs of 8, 32, 80, 45, 70 and 6 yards. All of that output occurred in the first half, as the Bulldogs barreled out to a 45-3 lead.

LCA quarterback Jeb Moon completed all four of his passes for 88 yards.

The Bulldogs finished with 525 yards of total offense, with 427 of those yards on the ground. LCA is now 3-0.

Amherst managed just 177 yards of total offense. Tres Liggon led the way with 51 rushing yards and added 42 passing yards. Devonte Wade (44 rushing yards) scored the Lancers lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Jonathan Stonelake had a 30-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter.

Amherst is 2-1, 0-1 in the Seminole District.

Liberty Christian 62, Amherst 10

Amherst;3;0;0;7;—;10

LCA;21;24;7;10;—;62

LCA — Gideon Davidson 8 run (Ryan Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 32 run (Pettit kick)

ACHS — Jonathan Stonelake 30 field goal

LCA — Davidson 80 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Pettit 27 field goal

LCA — Davidson 45 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 70 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Davidson 6 run (Pettit kick)

LCA — Justis Belford 4 run (Pettit kick)

ACHS — Devonte Wade 30 run (Stonelake kick)

LCA — Elijah Castenada 28 run (Samuel Mejia Ibarra kick)

;ACHS;LCA

First downs;5;12

Rushes-yards;29-135;37-427

Passing yards;42;98

Passing;4-10-1;5-5-0

Total offense;177;525

Penalties-yards;3-15;7-45

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Amherst: Tres Liggon 10-51, Devonte Wade 5-44, Jon Goins 1-3, Nic'Khale Fleshman 9-23, Jonathan Stonelake 1-6, Tyrique Thomas 3-8. LCA: Davidson 12-275, Sam Rogers 1-3, Castaneda 5-52, Jaden Cowart 10-47, Belford 4-20, J.D. Murphy 1-2, Austin Rose 1-18, Josh Hopkins 3-10.

Passing — Amherst: Liggon 4-10-1 (42). LCA: Moon 4-4-0 (88), James Deyo 1-1-0 (10).

Receiving — Amherst: Fleshman 1-1, Wade 2-40, Davis 1-1. LCA: Dalton Nesselrotte 2-58, Davidson 1-11, Reagan Burgess 1-10, JC Beverly 1-19.