In the Class 4 state quarterfinals, Dalton Wentz homered and struck out eight in an outing of 6 2/3 innings, but it wasn’t enough, as visiting James Wood slid past Amherst, 3-2, on June 6.

The Lancers (20-4) tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first on Wentz’ home run to center. The junior South Carolina commit gave up an unearned run on an infield error in the first inning, one of two Amherst committed in that frame.

The score was tied at 1 until the sixth inning, when both teams tacked on one run apiece. James Wood took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single by Elijah Miller, and Amherst countered in the bottom half when Lathan Bryan reached on an infield error with two outs and the bases loaded. Jayden Davis, who took third on the play while David Travis scored the game-tying run, also tried to score on the play, but he was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

JWHS (20-4) took the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Michael Jackson hit a two-out single to to left, stole second and then advanced to third on an error. Amherst responded by replacing Wentz on the mound with Nick Dawson. Kemper Omps then hit an infield single that scored Jackson.

After Amherst’s Derrick Mason singled to start the bottom of the seventh and James Wood starter Nicholas Bell retired the next two batters, James Wood elected to intentionally walk both Wentz and the hot-hitting Christian Harris to get to David Travis, a .314 hitter. The strategy worked, as Travis struck out to end the game.

Bell threw a complete game for James Wood, allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned), walking four and fanning nine.

Wentz allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits. He didn’t issue a walk and led the Lancers at the plate by going 2 for 3. Harris, Travis, Davis, Chris Knight and Mason all had hits.