Amherst won its 2022 matchup against Jefferson Forest, 25-14. The Oct. 27 matchup is a key one for the Lancers in the home stretch of the season.

This year, the Lancers are are under new leadership, as Chris Moore has replaced legendary coach Bob Christmas.

Amherst begins the season by playing GW-Danville and Mecklenburg County, then takes on Liberty Christian Academy on Sept. 15.

The Lancers have a tough middle-of-the-season schedule: one week after facing LCA, the Lancers welcome E.C. Glass and two weeks later travel to City Stadium in Lynchburg to play Heritage.

So by late October, they’ll be battle tested. It’ll also be crunch time for JF as it comes off games Glass and Brookville before closing the season with LCA.

The Cavaliers look to improve in J.T. Crews’ third season at the helm after making their first playoff appearance since 2019 last year.

LANCERS 2023 schedule

9/1 George Washington Home 7 p.m.

9/8 Mecklenburg Co. Home 7 p.m.

9/15 LCA* Away 7 p.m.

9/22 E.C. Glass* Away 7 p.m.

9/29 Harrisonburg Home 7 p.m.

10/6 Heritage* Away 7 p.m.

10/13 Brookville* Home 7 p.m.

10/20 Rustburg* Away 7 p.m.

10/27 Jefferson Forest* Home 7 p.m.

11/3 Liberty Away 7 p.m.

*District game