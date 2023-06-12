Amherst senior catcher Christian Harris took home Region 4D baseball player of the year honors and was one of eight local players to receive first-team honors. The teams were released to the media June 7.

Lancer coach John Apperson, who led the team to a 20-4 season and its deepest run in the postseason in his tenure, was named Region 4D coach of the year.

Harris helped lead the Lancers to a win in the region championship over Louisa and to the Class 4 state tournament for the first time since 2018. The catcher, who has doubled as an outfielder and pitcher, hit .476 in the regular season with 30 total hits, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, while going 7-0 on the mound and posting a 1.21 ERA.

Other Lancer players to earn first-team honors included Dalton Wentz (at pitcher and shortstop), outfielder David Travis; Blake Mays and Nick Dawson, both at-large selections.

Mays and Dawson also received second team honors and honorable mention honors also went to outfielder Jayden Davis, third basemen Caleb Knight, Harris and Dawson.

Lancer plays selected to the Seminole District first team included Harris, as catcher; Wentz, Knight, Mays and Dawson, as utility; players to the all-district second team were Wentz, as pitcher; Dawson, as pitcher and Travis, outfield. Honorable mentions included Davis, outfield; Dawson, second base and Harris, as pitcher.