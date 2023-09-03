The Amherst Lancers varsity football team opened the season with a 26-20 home win against GW-Danville, a big victory for first-year coach Chris Moore in his debut.

Moore, an Amherst County High School alumnus who played for the Lancers in the 2000s, had an extra week to prepare his players following a Week 1 bye.

Amherst has the athletes — Tyrique Thomas, Jonathan Goins, Tres Liggon, Omar McPherson and a slew of others — to start the season on the right foot. Liggon, a sophomore, is quick and has good arm strength, qualities that are important in the spread offense Moore said before the season he hoped to implement.

McPherson can make plays on the receiving end, and Thomas, Goins and others will be counted on to get the ground game going. Amherst also has showcased a knack for making big plays on special teams units in the past.

Four different players scored in the season opener as the Lancers survived a back-and-forth affair.

After falling behind 12-0 in the contest, Liggon (7-of-10 passing for 121 yards and a team-best 36 rushing yards) jumpstarted the scoring for Amherst with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the second quarter. The Lancers quickly put up six more points after that to pull ahead just before the half, thanks to Goins’ 1-yard TD run with 27 seconds remaining in the frame.

Devonte Wade also got into the scoring column halfway through the third quarter with a 91-yard interception return, and, after GW (0-2) knotted the score at 20 late in the frame, Nic’Khale Fleshman put Amherst back up for good on his 2-yard TD run with 4:39 left in the game.

The Lancers (1-0) look to keep momentum going with a home game against Mecklenburg on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

A breakdown of the game

GW-Danville 6 6 8 0 — 20

Amherst 0 13 7 6 — 26

GW — Nehemiah Cabell 1 run (kick failed)

GW — Elijah Bridges 4 run (pass failed)

A — Tres Liggon 5 run (Jonathan Stonelake kick)

A — Johnathan Goins 1 run (kick failed)

A — Devonte Wade 91 interception return (Stonelake kick)

GW — Cabell 3 run (Drake Lynskey pass from Cabell)

A — Nic’khale Fleshman 2 run (kick blocked)

GW A

First downs 21 10

Rushes-yards 44-304 32-75

Passing yards 57 121

Passing 7-17-3 7-10-0

Total offense 361 196

Penalties-yards 9-70 10-55

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — GW: Darrell Mabin 10-71, Cabell 17-122, Bridges 15-89, Davian Clements 1-11, Jaden Glenn 1-11. Amherst: Liggon 16-36, Fleshman 11-29, Goins 2-3, Wade 1-7, Team 2-0.

Passing — GW: Cabell 7-17-3 (57). Amherst: Liggon 7-10-0 (121).

Receiving — GW: Avante Fitzgerald 2-22, Ishaun Myers 4-28, Christian Walker 1-7. Amherst: Omar McPherson 3-62, Wade 2-12, Fleshman 1-18, Liam Rodes 1-29.