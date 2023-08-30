A highly anticipated start to the new era of Lancer football under first-year coach Chris Moore is set to kick off Sept. 1 at Lancer Stadium against GW-Danville.

Moore, a 2005 graduate of Amherst County High School, played for the Lancers in the early 2000s. He succeeds Bob Christmas, who retired after capping his decades-long career with a four-year stint leading the Lancers.

The Lancers hope to build off last year’s 7-5 campaign in which the team advanced to the region semifinals. The win total and playoff stay were both the best for Amherst since 2016, Cecil Phillips’ penultimate year at the helm.

In a recent interview, Moore said the preseason preparation has gone well with players learning much about the game and coming together. Seniors also have stepped into leadership roles, he said.

“We’re making strides,” Moore said prior to a recent scrimmage against Orange County. “Any time you have a having coaching change there’s a bit of getting used to one another. I feel like our seniors have brought into what we are doing here.”

Moore knows all about coaching transitions in Amherst. He first played under the late Mickey Crouch, who led the Lancers to its state title win in 1995, and then under Scott Abell in his first years of rebuilding the program and two back-to-back state titles in the later 2000s.

Moore recently came to Amherst from Lexington, where he served as Virginia Military Institute’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the last four seasons. He played center at the College of William & Mary and completed his undergraduate degree at Liberty University.

Before arriving at VMI, Moore coached multiple positions and groups in stops at Alderson Broaddus University, Trinity International University and Indiana Wesleyan University. He also has served as an offensive coordinator during his college coaching career.

He is excited to be back in Amherst.

“Some of my finest football memories happened right here in Lancer Stadium,” Moore said.

He recalls playing when the team secured a huge playoff win against William Fleming, the first in a while, and coming up short against Salem in the playoffs. Moore looks to hold to the tradition of Lancer football coaches positively influencing players on and off the field.

“You think about the most impactful people in your life – typically high school football coaches – that’s one of the things that drew me to this job…to make a true impact,” Moore said. “High school football coaches, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

He looks forward to restoring the Lancer tradition and getting athletes ready to represent “the A,” referring to the school’s logo and symbol of pride.

“I think it’s important, to build that Lancer pride,” Moore said. “Bringing that pride back, establishing the standard, I think, is critical, and really what ‘the A’ stands for and represents.”

Amherst has the players to challenge teams in the Seminole and beyond. Playmakers are back all over the field, including quarterback Tres Liggon, running backs Tyrique Thomas, John Goins and Nic’Khale Fleshman and receiver Omar McPherson.

Moore and players put in much work to get ready for the home opener Sept. 1 against GW-Danville.

“They’re a good football team and they’ve got a lot of guys that didn’t play against us last year,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a great battle.”

News & Advance reporters Ben Cates and Emily Brown contributed.