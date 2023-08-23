The Amherst County Recreation, Tourism and Cultural Development department had record participation in youth sports program this past year, according to its 2022-23 report.

Soccer and basketball teams offer children from ages 4 through 18 the opportunity to play team sports that enables them to learn new skills, engage in friendly completion while promoting good leadership, sportsmanship, team play, exercise and fun, the report states.

Fall soccer, which was sponsored by Motor World in Madison Heights, had 248 registered players and Fall Amherst Challenger soccer had 10 registered participants. Adult pick-up soccer had 36 registered players. Basketball had 271 registered players; Amherst Auto and Tire sponsored the program by buying new basketballs.

Spring soccer had 304 registered players. Elementary School Track Clinic had 10 participants.

Pickleball also is a popular activity held at Sweet Briar College’s gym once a week. The program averages 45 participants each month on Thursdays, according to the report.

-Justin Faulconer