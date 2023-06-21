The Monelison Middle boys’ soccer team recently capped out of a perfect season at 13-0, the first time in the Madison Heights school’s history of going undefeated in that specific sport.

“We were solid all the way around,” Lindsay Adams, the team’s coach, said.

Adams said she had a variation of players from all grade levels and some of them play in another soccer club outside the school who brought a lot of talent to the field.

“All around this year we had a well-rounded group of kids,” Adams said. “They definitely met my expectations. Everybody on the team stepped up and helped everybody.”

Adams said the players were ready to play hard.

“They did not give up,” she said. “They absolutely put in their hardest work.”

While the wins piled up Adams said she also wanted to make sure the players had fun.

“We had our fair share of play time and serious time,” Adams said. “They were able to differentiate that balance.”

Adams spoke of the importance of starting off the year on the right foot with a crucial victory and building on that momentum.

“When starting a new session, securing your first win is critical. It boosts confidence not only in your players, but also the faculty, parents and other students in the school,” Adams said. “You take a win however you can, but as each game ended, and another win was accomplished, I started to feel the energy shift throughout the players.”

The Trojans team was a resilient bunch, according to their coach.

“You can see each player’s confidence start to rise, and as a coach being able to see that shift is amazing,” Adams said. “I really understand my kids as well-rounded individuals and understand their school experience as well, if someone was struggling in a subject or acing their math quizzes I made sure to keep up with that. Their academics play a huge role in their sports.

But, I also get to hear about their home lives, what makes them happy, what they want to be when they grow up or if they are having a bad day. Each player trusted me not only as their coach, but as a mentor and friend as well. Soccer or any sport in my opinion not only helps to build self-confidence, social skills, but self-esteem as well, which is especially important to kids in a middle school level.”

The school has been in existence for more than four decades and capping off a perfect season is a major accomplishment, Adams said.

“…I’m extremely proud of each one of the players this season and look forward to coaching again next season,” Adams said.