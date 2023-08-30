Horizon Behavioral Health has been awarded a five-year, $2.7 million grant to offer expanded treatment options for substance use disorders and/or co-occurring substance use and mental disorders to benefit youth in Central Virginia and Amherst County Public Schools.

The grant is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a news release from Horizon, a Lynchburg-based health care provider that serves adults and children in areas of mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The expanded treatment options will benefit youth ages 12 to 18 and “transitional aged youth” ages 16 to 25, Horizon said in the release.

“The purpose of this program is to enhance and expand comprehensive treatment, early intervention, and recovery support services by involving families and primary caregivers in the treatment plan,” the release said.

The program will use the Adolescent Community Reinforcement Approach, a behavioral therapy that seeks to harness social, recreational, familial, school, or vocational reinforcers and skill training so that non-substance using behaviors are rewarded and can replace substance use behavior, according to Horizon.

“This positive, non-confrontational approach emphasizes engagement in positive social activity, positive peer relationships, and improved family relationships,” the release said.

Horizon is partnering with the Amherst County school division to begin offering the treatment program to adolescents and their families in fall 2023.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Horizon Behavioral Health to address substance use among our students,” said Marie Petrone, ACPS’ director of Student/Family Wellness & Attendance. “During the last school year, we saw more than a 200% increase in substance-related disciplinary infractions, mostly related to vapes and gummies containing THC.

Petrone said changes to marijuana laws have made the products more accessible to students and some report buying them online.

“When students bring illegal substances onto school property, we want to hold them accountable for the safety risk that poses, but we also want them to learn from their mistakes,” she said. “We believe partnering with Horizon will bring much needed prevention and treatment to students so they can reach their full potential.”