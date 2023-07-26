After much review and discussion in recent months, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted July 18 to adopt a resolution setting new rates and fees for solid waste disposal.

County officials determined it is necessary to raise certain fees and rates to offset the increased expenses of providing solid waste services, a staff report presented to the board states. According to the resolution, the updated rates and fees for services at the Amherst County landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road take effect Oct. 1.

The standard residential hauling rate of $55.50 per ton, up from $55, is the first time that rate has been increased in 23 years, according to the county. Another major change is a $44 per ton rate for commercial haulers of residential solid waste that hadn’t previously been charged.

The tipping fee for commercial waste haulers is needed to pay for two additional positions at the county’s transfer station at the landfill site, according to recent discussions between the board and Public Works Director Brian Thacker.

The board decided to keep the transfer station, which opened last year after more than $2 million was spent to build it, in regular operation after considering other scenarios for how to use that facility. The original plan for the transfer station was to haul waste via truck traffic to another jurisdiction but the soaring costs of gas prices and the landfill’s lifespan lasting longer than anticipated led to the county hauling waste from the transfer station to the landfill in close distance.

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved a special exception permit for Verna and Preston Sellers to allow a short-term rental of a home at 1648 S. Coolwell Road. The site is zoned General Residential, R-2, and is surrounded by single-family homes to the northeast and southeast and vacant land adjoining the back of the property.

The Sellers said they would like to share the property with others and the use would bring tourism and revenue dollars to the county.

In another matter, the board unanimously approved an appropriation of $800,000 to the Amherst County Public Schools fiscal year 2022-23 operational budget. The Amherst County School Board approved a withdrawal of $400,000 from the division’s health insurance reserve fund as a precautionary measure to fund claims in the recent fiscal year that ended June 30 and the money can be returned if unused, according to county documents.

The current balance in the health insurance reserve prior to the withdrawal is $2.2 million. In addition, the division’s child nutrition program has received $400,000 from National School Lunch Program federal money.