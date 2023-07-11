Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on July 7 that include a Sweet Briar College leader and two Amherst County residents.

Mary Pope M. Hutson, interim president of Sweet Briar College, was appointed to the Board of Historic Resources.

Lesley McPhatter, of Madison Heights, was appointed to the Renal Disease Council. Wiley Johnson, of Amherst County, president and CEO of Hurt & Proffitt, Inc., was appointed to the State Board for Community Colleges.

“I am pleased to welcome these new and highly qualified individuals to a host of Virginia boards,” Youngkin said in a news release. “With their unique insights and notable career experiences, I look forward to working together to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

