The Town of Amherst has received a grant of $1.3 million from the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Drinking Water (ODW) for a water line replacement.

Town Council voted unanimously at its July 12 meeting to accept the grant for a new utility line on Sunset Drive in Amherst. The money is from the federal American Rescue Plant Act, according to a letter from VDH to Town Manager Sara McGuffin.

The water line replacement will increase available water flow and ensure constant pressure throughout that area of town, according to documents showing correspondence between ODR and town officials. Improvements from the utility upgrade will strengthen the town’s waterworks system and provide better service to nearly 50 houses in the area, the letter’s attaching documents state.

McGuffin told council the town government has been holding off on borrowing money for water and sewer projects but has been looking for grant opportunities.

The current line on Sunset Drive is undersized for its length and is old, she said. The town has denied service to people in that area because utilities are undersized and fire protection water capacity is not available on that road.

“So getting that higher sized line is an excellent opportunity for us to do that long-term planning for the future,” McGuffin said. “So we were thrilled to receive this.”

Also during the meeting, McGuffin reported on extensive talks between the town and the Poplar Grove golf and residential community in Amherst for the town to provide sewer service to the development.

The Poplar Grove community has water but not sewer lines through the Amherst County Service Authority. The Poplar Grove development includes plans for a restaurant, boutique hotel and wedding venue at its historic manor house and the best option for wastewater service for that commercial activity is through the town’s sewer system, McGuffin said.

An agreement between the town and Poplar Grove for provision of sewer services was presented to council during the meeting.

“I do think overall the changes are favorable for the town,” McGuffin told council. “It refines the proposal and now you have a tightly crafted one that provides better protection for both sides.”

Councilor Sharon Turner said she is supportive of Poplar Grove’s commercial plans but the town needs to be “very careful” in regard to any potential future residential connectivity to the town’s sewer system. Tuggle told an attorney representing Poplar Grove that a finished product agreement is expected to be voted on in September that addresses concerns Turner raised.

The 18-hole golf course community has been in planning stages for a new restaurant at 129 Tavern Lane. The Amherst County Planning Commission approved a site plan in August 2020 for a 5,000-square-foot restaurant that was previously announced as part of an overall $5 million investment in renovations.

Restoration of the Manor House, the centerpiece of the 1,000-acre property with history dating back to 1773, will include a 100-seat indoor and outdoor dining area, a full bar, member exclusive areas and overnight accommodations, a Poplar Grove official told the New Era-Progress in late 2018.

In council comments near the end of the meeting, councilors Andra Higginbotham and Janice Wheaton said they are interested in council exploring the idea of having the town police department staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Both members cited an uptick in crime in the region as driving factors for seeking the information.

“If it’s not there when it’s needed we could be in a bind,” Higginbotham said. “We need to be prepared for it. It’s something to think about.”

Tuggle said the matter is one to consider as the town prepares for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget in upcoming months and staff is requested to look into it.

In other news:

McDonald’s in the town of Amherst will add a second drive-thru lane, providing more access to the popular restaurant at 135 Richmond Highway.

Council approved rezoning to allow the addition of a 15-foot strip of land to the east of the existing parcel. The added land is just more than 2,000 square feet and will provide more space for the restaurant.

The roughly 3,100-square-foot restaurant reopened in March 2019 after a renovation that cost more than $1 million.