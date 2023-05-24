Two members of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors will serve on the soon-to-be Amherst/Nelson Agriculture Working Committee, a panel of representatives from Amherst and Nelson counties tasked with looking into a potential shared agricultural complex.

The Amherst board and Nelson County Board of Supervisors met on Feb. 21 to discuss partnering on a possible joint agricultural facility to serve both counties. Though both boards agreed a $53 million price tag on a land purchase and proposal for a complex on a certain tract in Amherst County near the Nelson border, officials said a working group should be formed to continue exploring the idea and ways to bring it to fruition.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, and District 2 Supervisor Claudia Tucker were appointed to the new committee, following approval during the supervisors’ May 16 meeting. Two members from the Nelson board will be appointed at a later date and the committee also will have representation from each county’s public school division and stakeholders from the agricultural committee.

“We want to stand up that committee after July 1,” Amherst County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said.

“I’m not sure I know my way around an Ag complex but I’ve pulled a lot of fence in my day,” Martin said upon receiving appointment.

Also during the Amherst board’s May 16 meeting, supervisors approved a list of just more than a dozen roads for inclusion in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s six-year plan for paving.

Robert Brown, Appomattox District resident engineer for VDOT, spoke to supervisors about the agency’s construction plans for roads in fiscal year 2024. The 13 combined road projects that total an estimated $2.3 million include:

Moss Rock Road, from U.S. 60 to dead end

Bucks Hollow Road, from U.S. 60 to dead end

Loblolly Lane, from Virginia 610 to dead end

Ned Brown Road, a stretch from Virginia 671 to dead end

Waughs Ferry Road, a stretch from Virginia 130 to dead end

Early Farm Road, a stretch from Virginia 604 to Virginia 622

Long Branch Road, from Virginia 617 to Virginia 752

Summer Hill Road, from Virginia 768 to dead end

Joshua Falls Road, from Virginia 622 to dead end

Long Branch Road, from Virginia 617 to dead end

Pierce Mountain Road, from Virginia 617 to dead end

PoorHouse Farm Road, from Virginia 692 to Virginia 778

Beverly Town Road, from Virginia 610 to Virginia 640.

After the public hearing, the board added another road, Crawleys Creek in Piney River, to the waiting list following a resident’s request.

“Inflation, the costs of materials have gone up considerably and we’re just not getting as much mileage as we used to because of the increased cost in asphalt and our materials,” Brown told supervisors.

VDOT has $2.8 million in the six-year plan, according to figures presented to the board.

“We’re still spending every dollar we can, as quick as we can, because I know a lot of folks are really anxious to get their road paved,” Brown said.

In other news:

The board approved a special exception permit for Steven and Mary Catherine Crowder to operate a short-term tourist rental of a dwelling at 240 Brightwells Mill Road in Madison Heights. The brick ranch-style home is situation on nearly 2 acres zoned Limited Residential, R-1.

“As we work to improve our property to be more appealing to guests, we hope to benefit the neighborhood,” the couple’s application states.