An educator with 30 years experience about to retire from the Rockbridge County Public Schools division is running for the District 1 seat on the Amherst County School Board against incumbent Lori Saunders.

Angela Wilder, a St. Petersburg, Florida native and former police officer, said she has worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Florida and has worked in Rockbridge County for just more than nine years. As director of alternative education, she said she was instrumental in starting that program and she previously taught at Amherst County High School in the 2013-14 school year.

“I want to give back,” Wilder said in phone interview. “I believe I can help the students in Amherst County.”

Saunders, assistant director for economic development in Amherst County, was appointed to the District 1 seat in April following the resignation of John Grieser. She said in her interview with the board she wants to be an advocate and a voice for those who don’t have one and her key priorities are addressing mental health, staffing shortages, absenteeism and safety.

“I would like the opportunity to continue serving the community,” Saunders, a mother of four Amherst County Public Schools graduate, said. “All of my children excelled but some struggled. I gained a lot of knowledge on the challenges students face when they learn unconventionally. I was an advocate for my children and I want to be an advocate for all students. Every child deserves a quality education.”

Wilder, who also applied for appointment to the seat in April, said she worked as a school resource officer when teachers told her education was her calling, which humbled her. She taught in special education and general education and she and her husband moved to Virginia in 2013 after visiting the state and falling in love with it.

She said she has a unique insight as a teacher and administrator in seeing all levels of education she feels will help the board. Wilder was involved in the BRAVE (Bullying Reported and Violence Eradicated) initiative in Rockbridge County schools and said bullying, discipline and learning loss are areas she would help address as a board member.

Saunders said the division needs to continue making strides in helping our students close the learning gap caused by the pandemic, which has had far-reaching effects.

“We need to continue supporting our families as well as our teachers so that our students receive the best possible education,” Saunders said. “Two of our biggest challenges are absenteeism and disciplinary issues. We need to figure out what is causing this uptick. If we don’t solve these issues they will have a long-term effect on our community and our workforce.”

Saunders said she has a wide skillset that would be beneficial to the board.

“I understand government and boards, I understand budgets. I have been very involved with [career and technical education] and the workforce,” Saunders said. “I have over 20 years of managing multiple businesses. But most importantly I am a parent. I understand the challenges that families face.”

Wilder said the board needs to build trust and collaboration with the community. “We need to have more parental involvement,” she said.

Educators have a “post-pandemic responsibility” and cannot teach the way they did prior to the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, she said.

“Isolation is not something that is a positive reinforcement for students,” Wilder said. “They are social beings and want to interact on a daily basis. Students need that. Everyone wants to feel welcome.”