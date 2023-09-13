U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, visited Amherst County High School on Sept. 6 to speak with government classes about the role of congressional representatives and the legislative process.
Amherst County Public Schools administrators also took Good on a tour of the career and technical education (CTE) wing of the high school. Good visited building trades, welding, auto tech, Jobs for Amherst Graduates and culinary arts classes.
Several members of the Amherst County School Board accompanied Good on the tour.
“Amherst County Public Schools is appreciative that Congressman Good was able to visit and witness firsthand the amazing things our educators and students are doing in Amherst County Public Schools,” the division’s Facebook page said.