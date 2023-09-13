LEFT: U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District, visits Amherst County High School’s career and technical education wing on Sept. 6. Also pictured to the far right is Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells. RIGHT: U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th District (second from left), listens as Amherst County High School Principal Joey Crawford speaks during a Sept. 6 tour of the school. Pictured at left is Amherst County School Board member Priscilla Liggon.