A woman died in a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a duplex on Cedar Gate Road in Amherst County.

Brad Beam, the county’s director of public safety, said about 40 responders between the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, Amherst Fire Department, Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and public safety arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Cedar Gate Road. The call came in about 8:13 a.m., he said.

The house had heavy fire coming from the roof of one of the apartments, Beam said. A passerby who called 911 to report the fire went into the residence to remove the woman, who died as a result of the fire despite medics' efforts, according to Beam.

Another person in the other apartment was able to get out of the residence without any injury, Beam said. The deceased woman lived in one of the apartments, he said.

“Amherst County Public Safety is investigating with the assistance of the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office,” Beam said. “Foul play is not expected.”

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes of arrival and remained on scene for at least an hour, he said.

— Justin Faulconer