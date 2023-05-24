Amherst County Public Schools honored 16 retiring educators, a range of teachers and staff, during a May 18 recognition dinner at Sweet Briar College.

Superintendent William Wells said the retirees accumulated 400 years of service combined.

“Most people don’t realize the impact a teacher, a bus driver, a custodian, a food service worker, etc. has on our community,” Wells said. “Regardless of their official title, they are all educators and play a vital role in the success of our schools, our community, our state and our nation. Throughout their careers they have touched thousands of students.”

Their countless interactions with students over the years have made a lasting influence on them becoming productive citizens, Wells said.

“For that I thank you for all you have done,” Wells said. “That is a huge undertaking. I wish them all the best.”

Amherst County High School Principal Joey Crawford honored three retirees of the high school: football coach Bob Christmas, who spent the past four years of his 38-year career at Amherst; school nurse Charlotte Jennings and Donnie Revell, a strength and conditioning teacher and football coach.

“All three of them made a difference on the high school in a lot of ways,” Crawford said.

Crawford said he and Jennings, who spent the last three years of her 33-year nursing career at ACHS, “go all the way back,” pointing out she was in the room when he was born, a fact he added she loves to tell students.

Amherst Middle School Principal Kelly Holmes honored retiree Diane Gryctko as “such a blessing” and an amazing leader who has touched the school with service that will be forever felt by those who knew her. Holmes said a student told him: “If she ever says something about you that is negative, you need a character check.”

Dennis Ratliff, described during the reception as an invaluable mentor and role model at Amelon Elementary School known as “Mr. D,” also was among those honored.

Josh Neighbors, chief student services officer for ACPS, honored Martha Anderson for 24 years of service to the division during her 33-year career. A guiding light with a constant focus on inclusion for all, Neighbors said Anderson made him a better educator and has a wealth of knowledge in supporting all students.

Amherst Elementary School Principal Amanda Cassise recognized Isabell George, who spent 25 years with the division and always went above and beyond her duties as a custodian. “She always made you smile with a good joke or a fond memory,” Cassise said.

Nancy Naisawald, an Amherst Elementary teacher, also was honored for her 26-year career, including two decades at the school. Naisawald has a knack for making any correction a positive, is kind-hearted and has positive influence on students in all situations, Cassise said.

“Her students learn life skills from her as they cheer each other on and work out their problems,” Cassise said.

Teresa Taylor, who spent 27 years with ACPS as an instructional assistant and a teacher, truly embraces the motto of “every child every day” in creating a community of mutual respect and kindness in her classroom, along with plenty of hugs for students, Cassise said.

Silas McDaniel, a custodian at Madison Heights Elementary School, also was honored for being a friendly face to thousands of students, Jeremy Hutchinson, the school’s principal, said.

“For nearly two decades Mr. McDaniel would religiously keep our schools sparkling like a shiny penny,” Hutchison said. “He had the belief for children to do their best they must have a clean place to learn. He displayed that each and every day.”

Other retirees included Temperance Elementary teacher Diana Thompson, central office worker Beth Childress, accounting specialist Sharon Thomas, bus driver Arnold Morris and educators Suzanne Hannan and Joy Collins-Foster.

Amherst County School Board Chair Chris Terry personally thanked all the educators for their lasting impressions on children and young adults that will be remembered for many years to come.

“They’re better students, they’re better citizens; they’re just better people. So we have you to thank for that,” Terry told the retirees. “We can’t say enough. Thank you for all you have done ... they remember you. You were their inspiration — they’re still your students.”