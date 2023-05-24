A zoning code change to the county’s mixed-use/traditional neighborhood development district received the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval May 18, a measure that benefits a developer’s plans for the Madison Heights Town Center project.

The development on more than 150 acres just south of Temple Baptist Church and in close proximity to the Seminole Plaza shopping center proposes to bring hundreds of homes on U.S. 29 Business, including a mix of apartments and single-family residences.

The commission held a workshop in early February on the proposed zoning changes to the MU/TND district that allow an increase in density for Sam Patel, the developer, as the mixed-use residential and commercial neighborhood develops. The changes also address areas of setback regulations, lot size requirements and development standards such as lighting and sidewalks.

Patel showed an updated master plan drawing of the development during the May 18 meeting, saying a second park is planned and some age-restricted housing also was added since rezoning and a special use permit was granted by county officials in 2022.

Patel said the added park will have seating features to attract hundreds of people for activities and a venue for concerts in Madison Heights.

“We’re really hoping this becomes the heart of the development, where kids can play in the park,” Patel said, adding shops and businesses also will attract families.

The project is a first of its kind in the county for the MU/TND district, which according to county zoning language serves to “facilitate development of projects that feature a mix of land uses and building types closely linked by a network of streets, sidewalks, formal and informal open spaces, and trails.”

Tyler Creasy, co-director of Amherst County’s department of community development, when asked during the meeting by commissioners of the project’s timeline, said it is expected to take 10 to 15 years to build out. The zoning code change heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing during its review process.

In other news, the commission agreed to hold a workshop on potential changes to the county’s ordinance for solar generation facilities.

Creasy presented a few potential changes for consideration that includes applications for utility-scale solar generation facilities receiving review by the county’s development review team as well as third-party consultants with expertise and experience in solar energy development and stormwater management.

Other potential measures are consideration is for third-party consultants to be chosen at the sole discretion of the county for solar-related applications and a post-construction safety plan be made available to public safety agencies to include optional training on the equipment to be located on the site, according to county documents. Another possible change is the applicant being required to provide third-party building plan reviewers, building inspectors, and erosion and sediment control inspectors at the applicant’s expense.

“I think we need to really think this out,” Commissioner Leslie Gamble said of changes to regulations for solar operations. “I think we were too quick to jump on the solar bandwagon.”

Gamble said she thinks a workshop is beneficial for investigating and thoroughly reviewing possible changes.