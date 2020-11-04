Early, absentee ballots could account for half of 2020 votes in Central Virginia

Though local vote counts are not yet over, it’s clear turnout in 2020 surpassed 2016 levels in most of Central Virginia, with about half expected to come from early in-person and absentee voting.
Turnout for the 2016 presidential election averaged about 71% in the region, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — with 62.3% of Lynchburg residents voting on the low end and 75.1% of Bedford residents on the high end.
Voters across the political spectrum in and around Lynchburg said it was more important than ever to make sure their voice was heard this year. Some left the polling stations saying they’re ready for a change, while others walked away chanting for “four more years.”
Gloria Witt, working polls in Madison Heights as chair of the Amherst County NAACP, said this year’s presidential election is a “pivot point,” and she’s hopeful for a Joe Biden victory to get the country “back to the middle somewhere.”
First-time voter and Liberty University student Haileigh Quinn cast her vote to keep President Donald Trump in office as the candidate who upholds her values.
Preliminary numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections and local registrars indicate that Central Virginia will be no exception to expected record voting numbers this year.
Throughout the day, precinct chiefs around the area said they expected to receive absentee or in-person votes from around 80% or more of registered voters.
For localities that had tallied preliminary absentee and in-person votes Tuesday evening — Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties — turnout was already up from 2016 by anywhere from about 1,000 to 2,000 votes.
As of press time, absentee votes hadn’t been added to totals for Lynchburg and Bedford County
By Monday, Lynchburg and the surrounding counties had tallied anywhere from six to eight times as many early votes as they did in 2016, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Support Local Journalism
Early voting using absentee ballots, which significantly expanded this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, accounted for close to half of votes in Amherst, Appomattox and Nelson counties. Comparing 2016 turnout numbers to the number of early votes submitted as of Monday, that could ring true for other localities within Central Virginia as well.
In-person votes cast Tuesday in Lynchburg and Bedford County were leaning toward Republican candidates for president and U.S. legislators.
Trump won by a healthy margin in Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties, but the race was slimmer in Nelson County, with about 51.2% of votes going to Trump and 46% going to Biden.
Nelson voters narrowly opted for Democratic candidates in two races, favoring 5th congressional district candidate Cameron Webb over Bob Good by about half a percentage point and choosing incumbent Sen. Mark Warner over challenger Daniel Gade by about 1.5%.
Though the Associated Press called Warner’s victory early in the evening, Gade took 63.5% of the vote in Amherst County, 69.7% of the vote in Appomattox County and 68.7% of the vote in Campbell County. About 70% of Appomattox County voters cast their ballot for Good, as did 68.4% of Campbell County voters.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline received strong support in the area, too: he took 70% of votes in Amherst County, which lies within the 6th District.
A majority of early voting in the region was done in person rather than by mail, with early in-person voting ramping up toward the end of October, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Proportionally, Lynchburg residents sent in the largest share of early mail-in ballots.
Mail-in absentee ballots will be accepted until noon Friday.
Provisional ballots, tallied in the days following the election, were given to voters whose registration status was in dispute and to those who had issues receiving or sending a mail-in ballot.
Katie Webb Cyphert, a volunteer with the Lynchburg Democratic Committee who previously served as chair, said she and other volunteers saw a marked increase of provisional ballots in precincts across the city.
Those votes will be individually reviewed by election officials today.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!