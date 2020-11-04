Early, absentee ballots could account for half of 2020 votes in Central Virginia

Though local vote counts are not yet over, it’s clear turnout in 2020 surpassed 2016 levels in most of Central Virginia, with about half expected to come from early in-person and absentee voting.

Turnout for the 2016 presidential election averaged about 71% in the region, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — with 62.3% of Lynchburg residents voting on the low end and 75.1% of Bedford residents on the high end.

Voters across the political spectrum in and around Lynchburg said it was more important than ever to make sure their voice was heard this year. Some left the polling stations saying they’re ready for a change, while others walked away chanting for “four more years.”

Gloria Witt, working polls in Madison Heights as chair of the Amherst County NAACP, said this year’s presidential election is a “pivot point,” and she’s hopeful for a Joe Biden victory to get the country “back to the middle somewhere.”

First-time voter and Liberty University student Haileigh Quinn cast her vote to keep President Donald Trump in office as the candidate who upholds her values.

Preliminary numbers from the Virginia Department of Elections and local registrars indicate that Central Virginia will be no exception to expected record voting numbers this year.