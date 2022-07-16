Habitat for Humanity building multiple homes on Hillview Street

The sound of hammers and saws can be heard coming from Hillview Street as volunteers from Habitat for Humanity build five homes that will go on one side of the street.

One house already is completed on the opposite side; across from them, one is underway and the remaining four will follow. Habitat for Humanity also has purchased two other parcels up the street that will be subdivided into more homes. Eventually, there will be 13 Habitat homes on Hillview Street, but not for the next two years.

This is not the first big project Habitat for Humanity has taken on. It has built two streets of houses on Florida Avenue and a majority of the houses on Bright Star Court. Starting next year, it will begin building 11 homes on Knott Street.

Donna Vincent, executive director at Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity, explained why placing Habitat homes in neighborhoods is important.

“One interesting thing that we’ve learned over the years at Habitat is that putting families that qualify for Habitat into neighborhoods with other income levels is really good. It helps everyone pay attention to keeping up the maintenance on their homes. We’re training our families in how to maintain it and why they should maintain it.”

Habitat for Humanity serves low-income families. Most of these families struggle to find affordable housing in Lynchburg. They face the situation of being packed in substandard housing that is too small for them and costly. Habitat for Humanity provides a better option.

“Our homes are way cheaper than rent. For a two-bedroom apartment in Lynchburg, it’s about $1,000 dollars now. The average Habitat mortgage right now is about $500 a month,” Vincent said.

Families must apply for a house, then the Greater Lynchburg Habitat committee determines if they need better housing. From there, families attend classes and put in 200 hours of “sweat equity,” where they work on their house and other Habitat homes alongside volunteers. They are in the program for a full year.

Through this process, they learn how to maintain their home, the value of their home and its equity. They are given stability.

Vincent has seen many families’ lives turned around.

“The first one that comes to mind is a family with four children. They bought a home that we refurbished. It was a Habitat home that we took back, we refurbished and sold to them. They’re flourishing. The mother opened a business that has taken off. Another lady, she’s doing great. She’s learning how to drive. She didn’t know how to drive. It’s a confidence booster, for one thing," she said.

These stories of success would not be possible without the work of the volunteers. Most of the builds are from the ground up, which requires a lot of helping hands.

And the hours have become a little longer. Habitat has lost a lot of volunteers. Before the pandemic, 30 regular volunteers would come to any of the build days, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Now, there are about 12.

Bill Stuart is one of the longtime volunteers. He has been working with Habitat for Humanity for 27 years. As an engineer, Stuart has always enjoyed building.

“We all like to build. You like to see things happen that you develop with your own hands. We have people that have experience and we have people that like to build or handymen around the house. Then we have people that are not experienced and we teach them.”

Richard Marot is a new volunteer of eight months. Marot’s schedule as a freelance photographer gave him a lot of free time, which he decided to fill with volunteering — and he doesn't regret it.

“I just came out because I have a lot of time and I want to help out. It kind of saved me for winter. Winters are tough for me because I don’t do a lot, because I have a lot of time off. So getting out with a lot of people really saved my mental well-being. The people here are great.”

Vincent credited Habitat's volunteers as being "really the only way we get our work done."

"They really are. I mean, two men can’t do this. Two men cannot build a house. It takes a lot of man-hours. It’s a lot of hours in one house,” she said.