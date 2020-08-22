In the age of virtual events, Bird ID Day gives families outdoor, educational experience

On the trails of the University of Lynchburg Claytor Nature Center, the Brooks family marched to the sounds of chirping birds that punctuated the light rainfall Saturday morning.
The family was on the search for several posts which had photos of birds on them as part of the center's family Bird ID Day. Once spotted, they answered several questions about the different characteristics they saw.
Danielle Racke, education coordinator at the Claytor Nature Study Center, said the idea behind the free Bird ID Day is to not only let families enjoy the outdoors, but also to give them an educational experience outdoors in an age where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many events to go virtual. This is the first time the center, located in Bedford, has held the event.
"The idea is to help get families outside, enjoying nature but to also give them an educational experience which has been a little bit hard to do," Racke said.
Jamie Brooks, who is a biology professor with the University of Lynchburg, said it was the outdoor nature of the event that drew the their family to it.
"The opportunity was too good to pass up to have a structured activity where we could get out of the house because just taking them outside has been a challenge for us," Brooks said.
The Brooks family was the first to arrive but several other families trickled into the center Saturday morning to take part in the free event. The morning was split into different time slots, called waves, which families could utilize.
Each family was equipped with a passports to guide them through the different stations. as well as a question and answer booklet, a diagram with terminology, a map and a cheat sheet before heading out to the five stations set up across the center's trails. Racke said there were a total of 15 posts, each one having pictures of specific types of birds in order to help facilitate the experience.
"Some of the pictures are also our attempt at trying to help with skills building rather than just fact finding. So instead of just telling you these are the characteristics of a robin, the goal is for you to pick out some of the important characteristics that will help you identify different types of birds," Racke said.
Racke also noted the center was exploring ways to not only encourage family bonding, but to help learn how to do education together, which she said will be an increasing trend this school year.
There are three more family Bird ID Days scheduled at the center. Those dates are Sept. 1, 3 and 7, Racke said. Although the event is free, people interested in participating in future dates are required to register.
To register, visit the Claytor Nature Center Facebook page or interested participants can email Racke at racke_d@lynchburg.edu.
