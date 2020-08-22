In the age of virtual events, Bird ID Day gives families outdoor, educational experience

On the trails of the University of Lynchburg Claytor Nature Center, the Brooks family marched to the sounds of chirping birds that punctuated the light rainfall Saturday morning.

The family was on the search for several posts which had photos of birds on them as part of the center's family Bird ID Day. Once spotted, they answered several questions about the different characteristics they saw.

Danielle Racke, education coordinator at the Claytor Nature Study Center, said the idea behind the free Bird ID Day is to not only let families enjoy the outdoors, but also to give them an educational experience outdoors in an age where the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many events to go virtual. This is the first time the center, located in Bedford, has held the event.

"The idea is to help get families outside, enjoying nature but to also give them an educational experience which has been a little bit hard to do," Racke said.

Jamie Brooks, who is a biology professor with the University of Lynchburg, said it was the outdoor nature of the event that drew the their family to it.

"The opportunity was too good to pass up to have a structured activity where we could get out of the house because just taking them outside has been a challenge for us," Brooks said.