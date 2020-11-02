Judge dismisses case Lynchburg Republicans filed against registrar

A judge dismissed a civil case on Monday that was filed late last week by the chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee against the Lynchburg Registrar.

The petition, filed Friday in Lynchburg Circuit Court by Eric Harrison, comes after the party raised concerns about the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office preprocessing ballots without a Republican officer of election present. He sought a court order on the registrar to ensure that, and other election provisions, are followed.

Previously, Lynchburg Registrar Christine Gibbons said the Republican election officer scheduled to be present for preprocessing on Oct. 12 “had an emergency” and couldn’t be there. At the time, Harrison said he didn’t necessarily believe anything “nefarious” was going on, and added that the registrar’s office and Lynchburg Electoral Board had been responsive to concerns.

Harrison’s petition cites another slip in ballot preprocessing that occurred on Thursday.

Gibbons had emailed party officials at the beginning of that week saying no preprocessing would occur on Oct. 27 or Oct. 29, according to the petition and emails filed as exhibits, but ballots were preprocessed on Oct. 29. Gibbons sent another email on Oct. 29 stating she made an “error” in communicating dates and apologized.