Judge dismisses case Lynchburg Republicans filed against registrar

A judge dismissed a civil case on Monday that was filed late last week by the chairman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee against the Lynchburg Registrar.
The petition, filed Friday in Lynchburg Circuit Court by Eric Harrison, comes after the party raised concerns about the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office preprocessing ballots without a Republican officer of election present. He sought a court order on the registrar to ensure that, and other election provisions, are followed.
Previously, Lynchburg Registrar Christine Gibbons said the Republican election officer scheduled to be present for preprocessing on Oct. 12 “had an emergency” and couldn’t be there. At the time, Harrison said he didn’t necessarily believe anything “nefarious” was going on, and added that the registrar’s office and Lynchburg Electoral Board had been responsive to concerns.
Harrison’s petition cites another slip in ballot preprocessing that occurred on Thursday.
Gibbons had emailed party officials at the beginning of that week saying no preprocessing would occur on Oct. 27 or Oct. 29, according to the petition and emails filed as exhibits, but ballots were preprocessed on Oct. 29. Gibbons sent another email on Oct. 29 stating she made an “error” in communicating dates and apologized.
“I am sure you can understand constant interruptions probably led to my error in sending the wrong dates,” she wrote. “I hope that you will accept my apology and that my intent was not to circumvent the law.”
In court Monday, Gibbons testified that there were Republican election officers present every day that week and they were told in person which days preprocessing was happening.
The final complaint in Harrison’s petition refers to a Republican poll observer who was directed by registrar’s office employees to wait outside for about 15 minutes on Thursday while they determined where he should sit in the office.
In a statement, the Lynchburg Electoral Board said the petition was “without merit” and sought to prevent “two one-time mistakes” that couldn’t happen again, since ballot preprocessing would be ending Monday.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Fred Watson struck down the part of the petition that focused on observation of in-person early voting, since that voting process is finished and the “issue is now moot.”
In response to questions about Republicans being absent from preprocessing, Gibbons said her office has been in compliance with those rules and has had a representative present on every day of preprocessing since Oct. 12.
Jeremy Carroll, the attorney representing Gibbons in the case, argued that the form of Harrison’s civil action — a writ of mandamus, which commands a government entity to comply with its duties — didn’t apply in this instance, since Gibbons’ office merely made mistakes that were acknowledged.
“This is not somebody willfully disobeying the rules,” he said.
Daniel Schmid, an attorney with Liberty Counsel who represented Harrison Monday, said Gibbons showed a “willful disregard” for the election rules and her office committed continuing violations of rules that require advance notice of election processes.
Before dismissing the case, Watson said that what Harrison was asking for was an “extraordinary remedy” and he hadn’t found Gibbons refused to act in compliance with the law.
After the hearing, Lynchburg Electoral Board Vice Chair David Neumeyer said “we’re not sure exactly what [Harrison] was seeking to do” and that “there’s unprecedented interest in early voting this year.” He added Gibbons office is “dealing with an incredible amount of pressure” this election season.
Harrison said he understood the court’s ruling in regard to part of his request now being moot, but the committee wanted to ensure their poll watchers could do their job in a setting where the registrar would be “compelled to follow the law.”
“We understood it was rather eleventh hour but that’s really because the nail in the coffin [did], so to speak, arose in the eleventh hour,” he said.
Harrison added that he hopes the committee won’t have to file another civil action on Election Day.
